The PSNI has identified shoplifters during a routine patrol of Rushmere Shopping Centre in Craigavon this weekend.

In the run up to Christmas police are doing routine patrols throughout the district.

The PSNI said: “This weekend so far Brownlow (Neighbourhood Policing Team) NPT have been patrolling around Rushmere in the lead up to Christmas.

"We have been able to identify shoplifters and show a presence to deter thefts.