A PSNI spokesperson for Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon said: “Police are appealing for information following a report of road traffic collision within the vicinity of Avenue Road, Lurgan.

PSNI in Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon probing 'hit and run' in Lurgan, Co Armagh.

"A grey Mercedes Benz A160 was parked close to the lights at Flush Place, where it is believed to have been hit by a passing vehicle which did not stop at the scene. It is believed that this has occurred between the hours of 11.15pm on Saturday 2nd March 2024 and 6.00am on Sunday 3rd March 2024.

