PSNI in Lurgan, probing a 'hit and run' involving two vehicles, is appealing for information
A PSNI spokesperson for Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon said: “Police are appealing for information following a report of road traffic collision within the vicinity of Avenue Road, Lurgan.
"A grey Mercedes Benz A160 was parked close to the lights at Flush Place, where it is believed to have been hit by a passing vehicle which did not stop at the scene. It is believed that this has occurred between the hours of 11.15pm on Saturday 2nd March 2024 and 6.00am on Sunday 3rd March 2024.
"Enquiries are continuing and Police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has relevant dash cam footage to please make contact with Police on 101, quoting reference number 470 03/03/24. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”