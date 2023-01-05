Register
PSNI investigating after reports of suspicious man in Portadown

An investigation is underway after reports of a man acting in a suspicious manner was spotted in parts of Portadown, Co Armagh.

By Carmel Robinson
4 minutes ago
Updated 5th Jan 2023, 5:01pm

A PSNI spokesperson said: "On Saturday 31st December 2022 at approximately 1600 hours and Wednesday 4th January 2023 at approximately 2040 hours a male who has been described as 40-50 years old, wearing a black ¾ length coat, black jeans, black winter hat with his hood up, has been acting in a suspicious manner between the areas of Princess way and Five Acres, Portadown.”

"If anyone has any information relating to this male or can assist in our investigation please contact Police on 101 and quote reference number: 1845 04/01/23.

"Alternatively you can contact Crime stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”