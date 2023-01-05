An investigation is underway after reports of a man acting in a suspicious manner was spotted in parts of Portadown, Co Armagh.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "On Saturday 31st December 2022 at approximately 1600 hours and Wednesday 4th January 2023 at approximately 2040 hours a male who has been described as 40-50 years old, wearing a black ¾ length coat, black jeans, black winter hat with his hood up, has been acting in a suspicious manner between the areas of Princess way and Five Acres, Portadown.”

"If anyone has any information relating to this male or can assist in our investigation please contact Police on 101 and quote reference number: 1845 04/01/23.

