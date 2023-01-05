A PSNI spokesperson said: "On Saturday 31st December 2022 at approximately 1600 hours and Wednesday 4th January 2023 at approximately 2040 hours a male who has been described as 40-50 years old, wearing a black ¾ length coat, black jeans, black winter hat with his hood up, has been acting in a suspicious manner between the areas of Princess way and Five Acres, Portadown.”
-
Advertisement
Advertisement
-
"If anyone has any information relating to this male or can assist in our investigation please contact Police on 101 and quote reference number: 1845 04/01/23.
Advertisement