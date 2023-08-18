PSNI investigating the loss of an officer's laptop and notebook in Newtownabbey
Assistant Chief Constable Chris Todd said: “Police are investigating the loss of an officer’s laptop and notebook.
"It is believed the material fell from a moving vehicle on the foreshore stretch of the M2 motorway, on August 17 around 4.15pm.
Advertisement
Advertisement
"The laptop was immediately deactivated and has been recovered.
"Sections of the notebook remain outstanding.
"Enquiries are underway to establish the contents of the notebook.
"We will be liaising with the Office of the Information Commissioner and have advised the Northern Ireland Policing Board and the Department of Justice.
"Anyone with information or who recovers any material is asked to contact police on 101."
Yesterday’s incident comes after a major data breach which saw the personal and employment details of thousands of PSNI officers and civilian staff published online on August 8 and the news that documents along with a police issue laptop and radio were stolen from a vehicle in Newtownabbey last month.