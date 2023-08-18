Police have launched an investigation after an officer’s laptop and notebook are understood to have fallen from a moving vehicle on a stretch of the M2 motorway in Newtownabbey yesterday (Thursday).

Assistant Chief Constable Chris Todd said: “Police are investigating the loss of an officer’s laptop and notebook.

"It is believed the material fell from a moving vehicle on the foreshore stretch of the M2 motorway, on August 17 around 4.15pm.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"The laptop was immediately deactivated and has been recovered.

Police are investigating the loss of an officer’s laptop and notebook. (PSNI).

"Sections of the notebook remain outstanding.

"Enquiries are underway to establish the contents of the notebook.

"We will be liaising with the Office of the Information Commissioner and have advised the Northern Ireland Policing Board and the Department of Justice.

"Anyone with information or who recovers any material is asked to contact police on 101."