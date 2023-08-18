Register
PSNI investigating the loss of an officer's laptop and notebook in Newtownabbey

Police have launched an investigation after an officer’s laptop and notebook are understood to have fallen from a moving vehicle on a stretch of the M2 motorway in Newtownabbey yesterday (Thursday).
Published 18th Aug 2023, 12:35 BST
Updated 18th Aug 2023, 12:42 BST

Assistant Chief Constable Chris Todd said: “Police are investigating the loss of an officer’s laptop and notebook.

"It is believed the material fell from a moving vehicle on the foreshore stretch of the M2 motorway, on August 17 around 4.15pm.

"The laptop was immediately deactivated and has been recovered.

Police are investigating the loss of an officer’s laptop and notebook. (PSNI).
"Sections of the notebook remain outstanding.

"Enquiries are underway to establish the contents of the notebook.

"We will be liaising with the Office of the Information Commissioner and have advised the Northern Ireland Policing Board and the Department of Justice.

"Anyone with information or who recovers any material is asked to contact police on 101."

Yesterday’s incident comes after a major data breach which saw the personal and employment details of thousands of PSNI officers and civilian staff published online on August 8 and the news that documents along with a police issue laptop and radio were stolen from a vehicle in Newtownabbey last month.