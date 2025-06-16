Youths ‘engaged in dangerous behaviour’ have been warned to desist by the PSNI after a building was set on fire in Craigavon.

Police were called to a Portacabin in the Rathview Hall area of Craigavon on Sunday afternoon which suffered ‘extensive damage’ following an arson attack.

PSNI is appealing for information and witnesses to come forward.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are investigating an arson to a Portacabin on a building site situated at Rathview Hall Craigavon.

"The Portacabin was set on fire at approximately 18.00 hours on Sunday 15th June causing extensive damage.

"We are appealing to anyone with any information to contact Police on 101 and quote reference number 487 of 16.06.25.

"This is not the first incident of this type in the area and worryingly a number of young people have been engaged in dangerous behaviour including lighting fires and damaging the site itself.

"Parents please warn your young people about the dangers of this behaviour before someone gets seriously injured or ends up with a criminal record.”