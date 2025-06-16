Man in his 20s suffers life-changing injuries after crash involving a scrambler in Craigavon

A man in his 20s has suffered ‘life-changing’ injuries after a crash involving a scrambler in Craigavon.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services were called to the incident at Enniskeen on Sunday afternoon following reports of a single vehicle collision.

-

Road accident PSNI sign.

-

It is understood the young man, who is in his early 20s, suffered serious leg injuries which have been described as ‘life-changing’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Part of the Enniskeen area was closed off for a time at around 4pm as the emergency services dealt with the incident.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Officers attended the scene alongside colleagues from other emergency services – where a man was located with serious leg injuries.

"He was transported to hospital for treatment to his injuries believed to be life-changing,” said the PSNI spokesperson.

"The area which was closed for a time to allow for enquiries has now fully reopened,” she said..

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our investigation is underway to determine what happened, and we are especially keen to hear from anyone who has footage of the vehicle in the area prior to, or at the time of the collision.

"Anyone with information, or who has dash-cam, mobile or other footage can contact police on 101, quoting reference number 936 15/06/25,” the PSNI press officer concluded.

A spokesperson for the NI Ambulance Service said it received a 999 call at 3:56pm on Sunday, June 15 following reports of an incident involving a motorcycle.

"NIAS despatched one Emergency crew and one Doctor to the incident. Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, one patient was taken to Royal Victoria Hospital by Ambulance.”