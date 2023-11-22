Register
PSNI issue witness appeal following burglary at a home in Portadown, Co Armagh

The PSNI has issued a witness appeal following a burglary at a house in Portadown, Co Armagh.
By Carmel Robinson
Published 22nd Nov 2023, 09:18 GMT
Updated 22nd Nov 2023, 09:20 GMT
The incident happened at a home in the Oakleigh Park area of the town on Monday evening within an hour – with the time given as 6.15 to 7.15pm.

Police are appealing for information following the report of a residential Burglary that occurred in the Oakleigh Park area of Portadown, Co Armagh on Monday 20th November 2023 between the hours of 18.15-19.15.
There are no details from the PSNI if anything was taken during the incident but police are hoping witnesses will come forward to speak to police.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are appealing for information following the report of a residential burglary that occurred in the Oakleigh Park area of Portadown on Monday 20th November 2023 between the hours of 18.15 and19.15.

"Police are appealing to anyone who was in the Oakleigh Park or Brownstown Road area of Portadown who may have noticed any suspicious persons or vehicles in the area between these times to contact police on 101 and quote serial 1666 of 20th November 2023.”