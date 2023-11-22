PSNI issue witness appeal following burglary at a home in Portadown, Co Armagh
The incident happened at a home in the Oakleigh Park area of the town on Monday evening within an hour – with the time given as 6.15 to 7.15pm.
There are no details from the PSNI if anything was taken during the incident but police are hoping witnesses will come forward to speak to police.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are appealing for information following the report of a residential burglary that occurred in the Oakleigh Park area of Portadown on Monday 20th November 2023 between the hours of 18.15 and19.15.
"Police are appealing to anyone who was in the Oakleigh Park or Brownstown Road area of Portadown who may have noticed any suspicious persons or vehicles in the area between these times to contact police on 101 and quote serial 1666 of 20th November 2023.”