The PSNI has issued a witness appeal following a burglary at a house in Portadown, Co Armagh.

The incident happened at a home in the Oakleigh Park area of the town on Monday evening within an hour – with the time given as 6.15 to 7.15pm.

There are no details from the PSNI if anything was taken during the incident but police are hoping witnesses will come forward to speak to police.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are appealing for information following the report of a residential burglary that occurred in the Oakleigh Park area of Portadown on Monday 20th November 2023 between the hours of 18.15 and19.15.