PSNI launch investigation into report of voyeurism involving child at South Lake Leisure Centre

The incident is reported to have taken place at the South Lake Leisure Centre in Craigavon on Thursday afternoon.

Upper Bann MLA Jonathan Buckley said he had been made aware of the matter and will be seeking a prompt meeting with Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council management.

"It has been brought to my attention that there are concerns with the safeguarding of children in the unisex changing facilities in South Lake Leisure Centre,” said the DUP representative.

South Lake Leisure Centre in Craigavon. Picture: Google

"I will be requesting an urgent meeting with senior management to discuss measures that can be undertaken to ensure children and young people have the privacy they need in these settings.”

A PSNI spokesperson confirmed the allegation is being investigated.

"Police received a report of voyeurism involving a child in a leisure centre in the Lake Road area of Craigavon shortly after 4pm on Thursday, February 22.