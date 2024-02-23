Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Recycle Now – the national recycling campaign for England and Northern Ireland – and Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council have revealed that by taking a few steps, local households could have an extra £80 in their bank accounts each month.

As part of a new campaign, Recycle Now and the local council are encouraging families to plan ahead before they buy food and to use up leftovers rather than throwing them out.

Latest estimates show that a third (30%) of the average rubbish bin is still made up of food, most of which could have been eaten. The campaign encourages householders to use up all the food they buy and use their brown bins and caddy to recycle anything inedible.

Donaghcloney man Walter Ferris pictured with his food caddy at the Donaghcloney Community Garden where compost made from food waste is used to grow vegetables. Picture: ABC BC.

According to Recycle Now, a household of four in the ABC area could save £80 per month – or £1,000 a year – just by using all the food they buy, with items such as bananas, chicken, bread and potatoes being amongst the most wasted items.

As part of the campaign, which runs until March 3, householders are being encouraged to think about cooking up some quick-fire easy recipes using these most wasted items.

For inedible items, everyone should make their food waste caddy their ‘go-to’ bin. Even small amounts, like vegetable stalks, banana peels, onion skins, eggshells, chicken bones and coffee grounds, can be recycled.

The council said that in Northern Ireland 80% of people recycle their food waste, which is great, but there is room for improvement. Most food waste in Northern Ireland is collected together with your garden waste in the same outdoor bin. From there, it gets broken down and processed into compost and soil conditioner.

Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough, Alderman Margaret Tinsley said food waste was an important part of recycling.

“We know that the majority of people are really playing their part and I hope that through this campaign we can encourage more people to reduce their food waste and also use their food caddies.”

Craig Stephens, senior campaign manager, Recycle Now, said: “We need to raise awareness of the cost to households and the environment of needlessly putting food in the rubbish bin. By using all the food we buy and recycling the inedible parts, you can save money and create compost and green energy instead.”

