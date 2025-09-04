Police have launched a murder inquiry after a man’s body was found Mountnorris, Co Armagh this morning.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The PSNI has cordoned off the area at Cusher Green, Mountnorris. A police helicopter has been hovering over the area and a drone has also been deployed.

-

PSNI at the scene after a man's body is found at Cusher Green, Mountnorris, Co Armagh.

-

A team of forensic officers are currently at the scene.

Detective Chief Inspector Gary Robinson, from the Major Investigations Team, said: “Police received a report at approximately 11.30am on Thursday morning, 4th September of a concern for safety at a property in the Cusher Green area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Officers attended, alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service. A man, aged in his 40s, was located deceased at the scene with serious head and facial injuries.

Forensics at the scene after a man's body is found at Cusher Green, Mountnorris, Co Armagh.

“A 39-year-old man has since been arrested on suspicion of murder, and remains in custody at this time, assisting detectives with their enquiries.

“The local community can expect to see an increased police presence in the Cusher Green area as officers conduct further enquiries into what happened - cordons are also in place this evening.

“Although our investigation is at an early stage, we are working at pace to establish the circumstances surrounding the man’s death and to determine exactly what happened.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I would appeal to anyone who may have information that could assist us, to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 573 04/09/25.”

Alternatively, you can also submit a report or information online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/

Commenting on the incident involving the tragic death of man in Mountnorris, the DUP’s Councillor for the area Alderman Gareth Wilson said: “This is a deeply concerning incident and I understand that one man is very tragically dead. My thoughts and prayers are with his family at this very difficult time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I understand that PSNI officers are currently fully investigating the circumstances of the man's death and have cordoned off the property. I would ask that anyone who may have witnessed anything suspicious in the Cusher Green area of Mountnorris to assist the PSNI with their inquiries."

TUV Cusher Councillor Keith Ratcliffe said: “I have spoken with police regarding the ongoing situation in Mountnorris. While full details are still emerging, I can confirm that there appears to have been domestic fallout involving men in their 40s, one of whom has tragically died.

“An individual has been arrested in connection with this incident.

“Police have established a cordon in the village.

“My thoughts and prayers are with those affected by this tragedy. I would urge everyone to allow the police to carry out their investigation fully and to avoid speculation.”