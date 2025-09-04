Arson is suspected after firefighters were called to 2 vehicles on fire in Lurgan, Co Armagh

By Carmel Robinson
Published 4th Sep 2025, 16:58 BST
Updated 4th Sep 2025, 17:58 BST
Arson is suspected after firefighters were called to a blaze involving 2 cars in Lurgan this morning.

The incident happened in the early hours of this morning close to Lord Lurgan Memorial Park in the Co Armagh town.

Two vehicles went on fire after suspected arson attack in Derry St, Lurgan, Co Armagh.

-

It is not known if anyone was injured in the incident.

A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Services said it was tasked to a fire at Derry Street, Lurgan at around 2.13am this morning.

One fire appliance from Lurgan Fire Station attended the incident.

“Firefighters were called to reports of 2 vehicles on fire at Derry Street, Lurgan. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used 2 hose reel jets to extinguish the fire,” said the spokesperson.

"The cause of the fire is believed to be deliberate ignition and the incident was dealt with by 2.40am,” said the spokesperson.

The PSNI is appealing for information following a report of a car on fire in the Victoria Street area of Lurgan, in the early hours of this morning, Thursday 4th September.

Sergeant Dillon said: “At approximately 2.15am, colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service attended and extinguished the fire which had spread to a second car that was parked nearby.

“An investigation has since commenced and this is being treated as arson.

“I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or anyone with CCTV or other footage that could assist with the investigation, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 91 04/09/25,” said the PSNI officer.

