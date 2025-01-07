Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The PSNI has launched an investigation after a ‘high value’ theft from a industrial park in Lurgan.

It is understood a significant amount of copper was stolen from Silverwood Industrial Park over the Christmas holidays.

Silverwood Industrial Park, Lurgan, Co Armagh. Photo courtesy of Google.

The police are interested in speaking to anyone who saw anything suspicious behind the industrial park or along the Eastway near the train line between December 24, 2024 and January 6 this year.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are appealing for information in relation to a high value theft that took place within Silverwood Industrial Park, Lurgan. The theft has taken place sometime between 24th December 2024 and 6th January 2025.

"If you spotted any suspicious activity in the vicinity of the train line behind the industrial park or along the Eastway between these dates, please contact Police on 101 and quote reference number: 596 of 06/01/2025.

"Alternatively you can provide information anonymously through Crimestoppers on: 0800 555 111”