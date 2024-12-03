Police are warning drivers that just one drink could kill and destroy lives as they launch the winter anti-drink and drug drive operation for 2024.

Chief Superintendent Sam Donaldson, Operational Support Department, said there is absolutely no excuse for driving with drink or drugs.

He added: “Driving with drink or drugs is a crime and drastically increases the chances of causing a collision. It only takes one drink. If you’re planning on driving, don’t drink any alcohol or take any drugs at all.

“Drink or drug driving is one of the ‘Fatal Five’, which are the main reasons people are dying on our roads.

Chief Superintendent Sam Donaldson, Operational Support Department and Crimestoppers’ Director of Operations Mick Duthie. Photo: PSNI

“During last year’s campaign we carried out over 7,500 roadside breath tests and arrested almost 300 people for drink/drug driving related offences. This was a decrease of 3.9 percent compared with the same period the year before.

“This number is totally unacceptable as every single person who drives after consuming alcohol or drugs are a risk to themselves and other road users.

“Over the coming weeks targeted operations will run day and night across the country, and we will coordinate road safety operations in border counties with colleagues from An Garda Síochána Traffic Corp.

“As in previous years, the Road Policing Unit and Interceptor Teams, local and neighbourhood officers will be working alongside Tactical Support Group colleagues. We will again use authorised vehicle checkpoints as a very visible, physical deterrent to anyone thinking about drink or drug driving.

“If convicted you will face the prospect of starting the New Year with a court appearance and losing your driving license. I need people to realise that driving a vehicle having consumed drink or drugs is a crime. If you are aware of anyone who is drinking or taking drugs and driving, please call the police on 101 or in an emergency dial 999.

“We are also reminding people that we work with the charity Crimestoppers. if you prefer to stay completely anonymous, but know someone who is drinking or taking drugs and driving, you can tell Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.

Crimestoppers’ Director of Operations Mick Duthie said: “The Contact Centre is open around the clock; alternatively, visit the charity’s website crimestoppers-uk.org and fill out an anonymous online form.

“Crimestoppers just want to know what you know – not who you are. They will then pass it on to the police for you.”

Chief Superintendent Donaldson added: “This year a number of our roads officers will also have Drugwipes at their disposal.

“This will allow us to target those using illegal drugs while driving and ensure they face the full rigours of the law for their lack of care for the safety of fellow citizens.

“In addition, every driver or motorcyclist stopped by police for any moving traffic offence can expect to be breathalysed.

“Anyone involved in a collision or who we suspect may have consumed alcohol or taken drugs will also be tested.

“We are also supporting the Department of Infrastructure’s ‘RoadWise Up’ campaign which highlights the consequences and danger of mixing alcohol and driving.”