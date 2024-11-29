Police are warning motorists across Northern Ireland that they will seize vehicles if necessary if their windows are too heavily tinted.

They say they’ve noticed more and more vehicles falling foul of the regulations on Northern Ireland’s roads and are warning window tints could present a danger to road-users due to decreased visibility.

"Officers from Roads Policing and Tactical Support Group have noticed an increase in the amount of drivers with their windows tinted to an illegal level,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

"These illegal tints reduce visibility for drivers and increases the likelihood of collisions. Some of our more vulnerable road users like cyclists and pedestrians may be more difficult to see, especially in the dark winter nights.

Police are warning motorists to ensure their vehicle window tints don't break the rules. Picture: PSNI

"Our officers will be carrying tint meter devices, and will be issuing Fixed Penalty Notices or seizing vehicles if necessary. Please be considerate of all road users.”

According to the NI Direct website, the law requires that the windows on the vehicle allow at least 75 per cent of light through the front windscreen and 70 per cent of light through the front side windows.

The rules on tinted windows don’t apply to the rear windscreen or the rear passenger windows.

The website states: “Window tints will restrict your ability to see the more vulnerable road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists, especially in low light conditions. Visibility problems are particularly bad around dawn and dusk, or the sudden onset of bad weather when light levels change quickly.”

NI Direct also warned that the police and vehicle examiners from the Driver & Vehicle Agency use light-measuring equipment to measure window tints.

“If you drive a vehicle with increased tinting to the front windows you may face enforcement action. This could be a prohibition notice, stopping you from using your vehicle on the road until you have had the extra window tint removed, a fixed penalty notice or a court summons,” the website states.

It also points out that it is an offence for anyone to sell a vehicle with heavily-tinted front windows and the police or trading standards could prosecute as a result.