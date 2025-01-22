Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Police Service of Northern Ireland has launched a new student officer recruitment campaign, aimed at attracting the best talent who want to help others and make a difference.

From Wednesday, January 22, the public will see a three-week long multi-faceted advertising campaign that includes broadcast and print media, across social and digital platforms, aimed at attracting new recruits to embark on a 22-week training programme.

Chief Constable Jon Boutcher says he wants the Police Service of Northern Ireland to be seen as an “employer of choice” and be “representative of the community we serve”. He added: “Being a police officer is where you will change lives for the better because of the positive difference you will make for people and communities. It is a challenging and rewarding career where you play a vital role in protecting people and the communities you serve.

Mr Boutcher continued: “It is an exciting career, where no two days are the same. With a starting salary of £34,000 on your appointment as a student officer, you will have the chance to learn and develop new skills as you progress through your career with access to a wide range of training opportunities you may never have thought possible.

Chief Operating Officer Pamela McCreedy, Chief Constable Jon Boutcher and Chair of Northern Ireland Policing Board Mukesh Sharma launch the Student Officer Recruitment campaign. Photo: Press Eye

“You will have the opportunity to attain and access qualifications, and you will be supported every step of the way. There is no other job like it and we want people from all walks of life, from all communities, to join us.”

The application process for Student Officer Recruitment will close at 3pm on February 12, 2025. The Police Service will also launch its next Call Handler competition next week.

“These are fantastic opportunities for anyone who is interested in joining the Police Service and, over the next few weeks, you will see and hear our advertisements,” added Mr Boutcher.

“We’ll be undertaking a range of outreach and engagement activities in the coming weeks to encourage people from all communities, particularly those currently under-represented within the Service, to apply for a career in policing.

“We must be reflective of the communities we serve if we want our communities to have confidence in us as a Police Service.

“We want to attract the best talent and be an employer of choice. If you share our values – if you have empathy, respect, integrity and courage – and you want to make positive change across Northern Ireland, and make a difference, apply today to join the Police Service, which I believe, having been a police officer for over 40 years, is one of the best police services in the world.”

To find out more information and apply, go to https://www.joinpsni.co.uk/police-officer.

Supporting the new recruitment campaign, Policing Board Chair Mukesh Sharma said: “Being a police officer offers a wide, varied and challenging role and one that provides the reward of a professional career with the ability to make a positive difference to the safety of our community.

“Policing is a career that also offers new opportunities for learning, development, promotion and progression. As a Board we encourage people from all walks of life and community backgrounds to consider policing as a career of choice as we want policing to be reflective and representative of the diversity of the community it serves.”