Police in Northern Ireland have started to make more arrests after using new kits introduced to the force just a few weeks ago to detect drug use at the roadside.

DrugWipes are roadside testing kits to check if a person has taken cannabis or cocaine. The kit uses a mouth swab, with a red line appearing if the person has taken the drugs.

They were recently introduced to specially trained officers within the PSNI’s Road Policing Unit and District Support Teams and are being used in a 12-month pilot programme across Northern Ireland.

The DrugWipes kits are available in addition to the existing testing available for alcohol levels.

The new DrugWipes kit now in operation in Northern Ireland. Picture: Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Police said two men were arrested in separate incidents on Friday on suspicion of drug-related driving offences.

The first arrest took place when patrolling officers in Enniskillen saw a man who appeared to be under the influence of drink or drugs get into a vehicle in the Coolcullen Meadows area, at around 2pm.

The vehicle was driven at speed in the area while pursued by officers, before coming to a stop.

Police said officers searched the 33-year-old driver and vehicle, and later his home address, and located a quantity of suspected controlled drugs alongside drug-related paraphernalia.

A specially trained officer attended and carried out a roadside drugs test on the man, which he failed. He was arrested on suspicion of possession of Class A controlled drugs, possession of Class A controlled drugs with intent to supply, possession of criminal property and driving while unfit through drink or drugs. He was later released on bail to allow for further enquiries.

The second arrest happened later in the day in Derry / Londonderry, when officers on patrol noted a vehicle being driven suspiciously in the Eglinton area at around 10.25pm.

The vehicle was stopped following a short pursuit and officers spoke to the occupants.

Police said their suspicions were raised that the driver may be under the influence of drugs, and a specially trained officer attended in order to carry out a roadside drugs test.

When the driver, a 56-year-old man, failed the test, he was arrested on suspicion of driving while unfit through drink or drugs. He was later released on bail to allow for further enquiries.

Superintendent William Calderwood said: “It's disappointing a minority of people continue to disregard the safety of themselves and others, by taking the incredibly dangerous risk of driving after drinking or taking drugs.

"DrugWipes are a great new resource which allow us to target those using illegal drugs while driving and ensure they face the full rigours of the law for their lack of care for their community.

"We are committed to continually improving road safety and robustly challenging those who recklessly risk the safety of road users and the wider public. We all share the responsibility to keep ourselves and other road users safe.”