PSNI name Dungannon murder victim as 71-year-old Adam Krzan

By Stanley Campbell
Published 5th Mar 2025, 16:32 BST
Updated 6th Mar 2025, 16:14 BST

Detectives who launched a murder investigation following the death of a man in Dungannon, have named the deceased as Adam Krzan.

Mr Krzan's body was discovered in a flat in the Corrainey Park area of the town on Thursday evening, February 27.

A 30-year-old man, arrested in connection with the investigation into the murder has been released from custody unconditionally.

There have been four arrests to date in connection with this investigation. A man aged 33 and a 27-year-old woman remain in custody at this time.

Adam Krzan | FamilyAdam Krzan | Family
Detective Chief Inspector Graham Orr said: “My thoughts at this time are first and foremost with Mr Krzan’s family and friends who are left trying to come to terms with their loss.

“Our investigation is at an early stage and enquiries are ongoing to establish the exact circumstances. I am asking anyone with information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to contact detectives on 101. Please quote reference 1576 of 27/02/25.”

