A tip-off from a member of the public has led to an arrest of a man and the seizure of items including suspected Class A controlled drugs with an estimated potential street value of £100,000.

Police said an “observant member of the public” approached police at Strand Road in Derry / Londonderry concerned that a man driving a white van may be under the influence.

Inspector Cathal Pearce of Derry City & Strabane district support team, who will be progressing the investigation, said: “The vehicle was located in a nearby carpark. A subsequent search of the vehicle led to officers seizing a box of suspected cocaine, drugs paraphernalia, fireworks and approximately £40,000 in cash.

"A 34-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of possession of Class A controlled drugs, intent to supply Class A controlled drugs, driving while unfit and possession of fireworks without a licence.

Some of the items seized in Derry / Londonderry. Picture: PSNI

"A suspected conducted energy device (CED) was later found during a full search of the vehicle and we located a small amount of suspected Class B controlled drugs and a crossbow with bolts during a follow-up search of a residential address. The crossbow will be destroyed.

"While in custody, the detained man was further arrested on suspicion of possessing criminal property, possession of a Class B controlled drug, being concerned in the supply of a Class A controlled drug and possession of a prohibited weapon. He remains in custody at this time.”

Insp Pearce continued: “We want to thank the member of the public who stopped our officers - had these drugs made it on to the streets, they would undoubtedly have caused heartache for many people including families dealing with loved ones who have addiction issues. Abuse of drugs such of these causes a huge burden for our health service providers and ultimately, could lead to death.

"This search, arrest and recovery of drugs demonstrates the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s commitment to protecting our community from drug suppliers and to actively pursuing those involved in drugs criminality.

"I would ask anyone who may have information about suspected drug-dealing or misuse in their area to call the non-emergency number, 101, or report online at psni.police.uk/report.

"Alternatively, information can also be given anonymously to the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.”

Insp Pearce also advised: “Anyone who thinks they might have a problem with alcohol and/or drugs and would like to get help can visit www.drugsandalcoholni.info This also includes details of services available for individuals affected by someone else’s drinking and/or drug misuse.”