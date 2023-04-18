Vandals, who damaged a replica of Olive Dixon’s cottage in Waringstown, Co Down, have been urged to come forward and help fix it.

Residents in the Terrace View area of Waringstown spotted two men in hoodies enter the property on Saturday night during which time significant damage was caused to the house.

The cottage, which had been overgrown for many years, had recently been restored, much to the delight of the village, and this act of vandalism on Saturday has deep hurt, particularly to those who spent many hours helping to restore it.

Kenny Lynass, Bobby Boyd , Mark Baxter and Rodney Adamson at the model cottage in Waringstown, Co Down which was wrecked by vandals last weekend.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police received a report of damage to a property in the Terrace View area of Waringstown at around 11.40pm on Saturday, April 15.

“It was reported that, around 11pm, banging noises were heard and two windows in the property were found to be damaged.

"Two young males, believed to be approximately 16-years-old were seen in the area around the same time, one walking in the direction of Lurgan and the other in the direction of Banbridge. The male walking in the direction of Banbridge was described as wearing grey tracksuit bottoms, a grey hooded top and a dark coat.

"Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with any information, including dashcam or other video footage, is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 2213 of 15/4/23.”

The DUP’s Mark Baxter said: "This is a well know focal point and very visible in the village but over recent years was becoming overgrown and a bit of an eyesore. Locals, with help of the recently formed Waringstown Men’s Shed, gave it a total refurbishment much to the pleasure of village residents.

"So I was disgusted to hear of the vandalism and wanted to raise awareness in the hope that those responsible are caught. I would appeal to anyone who has any information to get in touch with police on 101 or contact me in confidence.”

Rodney Adamson revealed: “The little cottage is a replica of the home of Olive Dixons. She lived in her home in the late 17th century and her descendants were the very first workers in the linen industry in the area. Thomas Ferguson from Banbridge was a descendant from Mrs Dixon.

"The replica home had disappeared with the undergrowth in recent years but the residents of Terrace View were given permission by the Waring Estate to clean it up and restore it to its original condition.

"Different people from the community along with willing volunteers from the Men’s Shed set to the task to rebuild and transform the village attraction. Many people passing by have commented how the house looked and how it was progressing. Different people have stopped and made very positive comments regarding the delightful reconstruction.

"On Saturday night shortly after 11.15pm two young men dressed in hoodies decided to go into the house and undo a lot of the hard work which had already been carried out by breaking the windows of the cottage. Different neighbours heard the commotion, one of which phoned the police.

"So many people have given of their time and it is pitiful that only two would seek to go against all the wishes of so many people of our village.

"There is still much work to be done so would it be too much to ask those who want to be noticed for wrong reasons if they would like to come along. Would they be willing to get a job to enhance our village for the right reasons?