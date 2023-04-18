Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago Neighbours star dies ‘suddenly and unexpectedly’
1 hour ago Greta Van Fleet announce huge tour - how to buy tickets
2 hours ago BAFTA’s ‘Memorable TV Moment Award’ nominations - full list
5 hours ago Bebe Rexha is bringing her groundbreaking tour to the UK
6 hours ago Climate activists to ‘step up’ disruption if ultimatums are not met
6 hours ago BBC confirms Waterloo Road return

Week of strikes across Northern Ireland as Roads Service, Environment Agency and Forestry workers to take industrial action

Workers in Roads Service, Environment Agency and Forestry Service are to take industrial action from Thursday in a continuing battle over pay.

By Carmel Robinson
Published 18th Apr 2023, 16:06 BST

The ‘All out strikes’ will start from Thursday, 20 April and are set to last for seven days.

A spokesperson for the union GMB said: “Road Service, Rivers Agency, Forest Service and the Environment Agency workers will strike for seven days from Thursday.

-

Most Popular
Alan Perry, GMB Regional Organiser, announced a seven day strike by workers in Roads Service, Environment Agency and Forestry Service.Alan Perry, GMB Regional Organiser, announced a seven day strike by workers in Roads Service, Environment Agency and Forestry Service.
Alan Perry, GMB Regional Organiser, announced a seven day strike by workers in Roads Service, Environment Agency and Forestry Service.
Read More
Hunt for thieves who stole 'Marshmallow' the French Bulldog from his Lurgan home

-

"The workers have been offered a huge real-terms pay cut – at just two per cent. For many workers this is as little as £500 over the year."

Alan Perry, GMB Regional Organiser, said: “These workers deserve a decent wage. But many are pennies above the minimum wage for their vital work.

“The Westminster Government needs to get serious and give them a fair pay offer.”

There has been wide concern recently about the current condition of many roads across NI including a plethora of potholes many in a dangerous condition.

Related topics:WorkersNorthern IrelandEnvironment AgencyGMB