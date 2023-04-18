The ‘All out strikes’ will start from Thursday, 20 April and are set to last for seven days.
A spokesperson for the union GMB said: “Road Service, Rivers Agency, Forest Service and the Environment Agency workers will strike for seven days from Thursday.
"The workers have been offered a huge real-terms pay cut – at just two per cent. For many workers this is as little as £500 over the year."
Alan Perry, GMB Regional Organiser, said: “These workers deserve a decent wage. But many are pennies above the minimum wage for their vital work.
“The Westminster Government needs to get serious and give them a fair pay offer.”
There has been wide concern recently about the current condition of many roads across NI including a plethora of potholes many in a dangerous condition.