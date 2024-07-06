Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The windscreens of a number of vehicles have been broken while parked in the grounds of Belfast City Hospital.

Police are appealing for information and witnesses after the incident on Friday evening on the Lisburn Road.

Police said they received a report shortly after 10pm that the windscreens of up to 11 vehicles parked in the area had been broken.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Enquiries are ongoing at this time, with CCTV and other footage being examined. We are keen to establish a motive and who was involved in this senseless act of criminal damage.