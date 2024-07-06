PSNI probe 'senseless' damage to vehicles in Belfast City Hospital car park
Police are appealing for information and witnesses after the incident on Friday evening on the Lisburn Road.
Police said they received a report shortly after 10pm that the windscreens of up to 11 vehicles parked in the area had been broken.
"Enquiries are ongoing at this time, with CCTV and other footage being examined. We are keen to establish a motive and who was involved in this senseless act of criminal damage.
"Anyone who was in the area between 8.20pm and 9.20pm and noticed anything suspicious or out of the ordinary, is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1733 05/07/24.”