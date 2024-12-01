PSNI reveals one of latest drink drivers caught was four times over the limit and previously banned

One of the latest people to be caught for drink driving in Northern Ireland was previously disqualified and found to be four times over the legal limit, police have revealed.

The arrest was made just days after the PSNI launched its annual festive operation, which aims to keep people safe in the run-up to and over the Christmas and New Year period.

Officers highlighted the incident on social media to try to get the message across of the consequences of drinking and driving.

Mid Ulster police said they been proactively stepping up efforts to ensure everyone has a safe festive season.

PSNI officers carrying out a roadside breath test. Picture: Jonathan Porter / PressEye

The Torrent Neighbourhood Policing Team were involved in arresting the drink driver on Saturday evening.

"A previously disqualified driver in Coalisland town centre was caught behind the wheel at over four times the legal limit,” a police spokesperson said. “Thankfully, your officers were there to take swift action, preventing a potential tragedy. This individual will ultimately have to explain his actions to the courts at a later date.

"Driving under the influence is never worth the risk. It endangers lives. Your life, your passengers, pedestrians and other road users.”

Following the arrest, Sergeant McDonald said “There’s no excuse for drink driving, especially at this time of year when the roads are busier and families are counting on their loved ones to get home safely. If you take the risk, we’ll take action. It’s as simple as that.”

Police urged members of the public to make plans to stay safe when going out – appoint a designated driver ahead of time, arrange a taxi in advance and stay local if you’re planning to drink.