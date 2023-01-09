Last night police revisited the scene where Lurgan girl Natalie McNally was brutally murdered three weeks ago, hoping it will help jog someone’s memory as to what happened that evening.

Motorists were stopped near Silverwood Green and Kiln Road by members of the PSNI and its Major Investigation Team on Sunday evening in a bid to find out who killed the 32-year-old who was 15 weeks pregnant with a baby boy.

-

Advertisement

Advertisement

-

Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness said: “It marks three weeks since Natalie, who was 15 weeks pregnant, was brutally murdered in her own home.”

Advertisement

He said officers spoke with motorists and pedestrians ‘in a determined attempt to jog memories’.

"This is just one part of an extensive investigation, in which we’ve already carried out hundreds of house-to-house enquiries and seized over 3,000 hours of CCTV footage

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Major Investigation Team revisit the scene of the murder of Natalie McNally. The 32-years-old, who was pregnant, was fatally stabbed on the night of Sunday 18 December at her home in Silverwood Green in Lurgan. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

“The deaths of Natalie and her unborn baby have left unimaginable heartache to a loving family, whose world has been turned upside down.

Advertisement

“Amidst their pain, Natalie’s devoted family have, somehow, found the strength to appeal publicly for anyone with information to do the right thing and speak up.

“And, likewise, we remain absolutely steadfast in our determination to bring the killer to justice," he said.

Advertisement

A 32-year-old man arrested on Monday, December 19 was released the next day and is no longer a suspect.

PSNI Detectives revisit the scene of the murder of Natalie McNally three weeks after her shocking death. Natalie, who was 32 years old, was fatally stabbed on the night of Sunday 18 December in her home in Silverwood Green in Lurgan. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Another 32-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday, December 21 and has been released on police bail while detectives continue their inquiries.

On Friday, detectives conducted a search of the council-owned Silverwood Golf Club grounds beside Ms McNally's home.

Advertisement

Earlier this week, a weapon believed to be used in the murder was recovered by police and is said to have come from her home.

On Saturday the PSNI said: “Detectives investigating the murder of Natalie McNally have today, Saturday 7th January, carried out a number of house-to-house enquiries in the Lisburn area.

Advertisement

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Major Investigation Team revisit the scene of the murder of Natalie McNally. The 32-years-old, who was pregnant, was fatally stabbed on the night of Sunday 18 December at her home in Silverwood Green in Lurgan. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

"Detectives have also seized a car from an address in the Lisburn and Castlereagh area, which has been taken away for further examination.”

Detective Chief Inspector McGuinness continued: “We have released CCTV footage for all to see, and our efforts to identify the man in this footage remain ongoing. You’ll see the suspect arriving at Silverwood Green that night at 8.52pm, and you’ll see the same figure walking away at 9.30pm. I want to keep this image firmly in your mind.

“Please remember, this was the night of Sunday 18 December – that’s the same day as the World Cup Final. I’m asking you to cast your mind back to that Sunday. If you witnessed anything untoward – no matter how insignificant it may seem – or if you have captured dash cam or CCTV footage, please get in touch.

Advertisement

“I’m also keen to highlight the reward of up to £20,000 from Crimestoppers, who are a charity and independent of the police.

“The reward is being offered for information given directly to Crimestoppers that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for Natalie’s murder. Crimestoppers take information completely anonymously, meaning they will never ask for or store any of your personal details.”

Advertisement

The PSNI asked: “Were you in the Silverwood area, including Kiln Road or Kiln Lane on Sunday 18th December 2022 between 7pm and 11pm?

Pacemaker Press 08-01-2023: PSNI Detectives revisit the scene of the murder of Natalie McNally three weeks after her shocking death. Natalie, who was 32 years old, was fatally stabbed on the night of Sunday 18 December in her home in Silverwood Green in Lurgan. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

"Do you have any information about Natalie McNally?

"Did you see anyone carrying a rucksack or any vehicle that drew your attention or seemed out of place during this period?

Advertisement

"If you were in the area do you have CCTV/Dashcam on your premises/vehicle?

"Do you have any information that may assist Police with this murder investigation?

Advertisement

"All information will be treated with the strictest confidence.

“If you can help, please contact Detectives at MIT 2, Ladas Drive. Telephone Number 101 and ask for extension 21353 or call direct on 02890 700353 Police crime ref: 2127 - 19/12/22 Information can also be submitted via Major Incident Public Portal via the QR code on the front of this leaflet or by accessing the following link: Public Portal (mipp.police.uk) https://mipp.police.uk/operation/PSNI22R31-PO1”

Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111 or through the Crimestoppers website www.crimestoppers-uk.org

-

Advertisement

Timeline in the investigation of Natalie McNally’s murder

Sunday December 18

Advertisement

8:52pm - Man carrying rucksack spotted on CCTV arriving in Natalie McNally's street, Silverwood Green in Lurgan

9:30pm - CCTV footage shows man leaving Silverwood Green

Monday December 19

10pm - Emergency services called to Ms McNally's house. She is pronounced dead and a man in his 30s is arrested on suspicion of murder

Advertisement

Tuesday December 20

Man is released. Cause of Ms McNally's death is not confirmed but police say they are treating it as ‘suspicious’

Advertisement

Wednesday December 21

6pm - Police say Natalie suffered several stab wounds, some of which were defensive, and are treating her death as murder

11.52pm - 32-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder

Thursday December 22

Advertisement

3:45pm - CCTV footage released of man with rucksack

7:50 - 32-year-old man released on police bail

Advertisement

Thursday January 5

Police recover a weapon they believe was used in the murder and that it came from Ms McNally's home

Friday January 6

Police carry out searches in the grounds of Silverwood Golf Club in Lurgan

Advertisement

Saturday January 7

Detectives carry out house-to-house enquiries in Lisburn and seize a car from an address in the Lisburn and Castlereagh area

Advertisement

Sunday January 8

Police revisit the murder scene in Lurgan three weeks after Ms McNally's killing