PSNI say illegal use of fireworks ‘will not be tolerated’
Police have urged anyone with information about the sale of illegal fireworks in Newtownabbey to contact officers after receiving reports regarding young people setting off fireworks across Glengormley over recent days.
Commenting on social media on September 24, a PSNI spokesperson said: “This week we have received numerous reports of youths setting off fireworks in the Glengormley area, including Glengormley Park, Sandyknowes Park, Lilian Bland, The Valley and in and around the Elmfield and Collinward areas.
“These have included throwing them at vehicles, at persons, including children, at pets and also causing damage to property. This completely irresponsible and simply mindless, let alone illegal behaviour will not be tolerated.
“We have extra patrols this evening who will be in these areas. We have powers that allow us to stop and search; they will be used.
“It is illegal to possess fireworks without a licence and needless to say it is illegal to set them off in public, including on a street or road.
“If you have information around the sale of illegal fireworks, please contact police on 101 or alternatively information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100 per cent anonymous.”