A male has been arrested for multiple serious drug offences after a house search in Mid Ulster.

The targeted search took place in Stewartstown on Wednesday morning.

Detectives arrested a male suspect for offences including possession of a Class A controlled drug, possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply, possession of a Class B controlled drug, possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply and possession of a Class C controlled drug.

A spokesperson for Mid Ulster police said: “This recent operation highlights our ongoing commitment to removing illegal drugs from Torrent’s streets and bringing those responsible to justice.