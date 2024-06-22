PSNI search in Stewartstown search leads to arrest of male for serious drug offences

By Valerie Martin
Published 22nd Jun 2024, 07:09 BST
A male has been arrested for multiple serious drug offences after a house search in Mid Ulster.

The targeted search took place in Stewartstown on Wednesday morning.

Detectives arrested a male suspect for offences including possession of a Class A controlled drug, possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply, possession of a Class B controlled drug, possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply and possession of a Class C controlled drug.

A spokesperson for Mid Ulster police said: “This recent operation highlights our ongoing commitment to removing illegal drugs from Torrent’s streets and bringing those responsible to justice.

"Together, we can create a safer community for all.”