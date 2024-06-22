PSNI search in Stewartstown search leads to arrest of male for serious drug offences
and live on Freeview channel 276
The targeted search took place in Stewartstown on Wednesday morning.
Detectives arrested a male suspect for offences including possession of a Class A controlled drug, possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply, possession of a Class B controlled drug, possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply and possession of a Class C controlled drug.
A spokesperson for Mid Ulster police said: “This recent operation highlights our ongoing commitment to removing illegal drugs from Torrent’s streets and bringing those responsible to justice.
"Together, we can create a safer community for all.”