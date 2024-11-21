PSNI seek doorbell or CCTV footage after early morning keyless car theft in Portadown
The theft happened in the Ballyoran area of Portadown at around 2am on Thursday November 21.
Detective Sergeant Stewart said: “A report was received that a blue Peugeot 5008 was taken from the driveway of a home in the Ballyoran Terrace area shortly before 2am.
“We would appeal to anyone who may have noticed suspicious behaviour in the area, or who may have captured relevant doorbell or CCTV footage, to make contact with police on 101, quoting reference 63 21/11/24.
“We would also appeal to anyone who may have seen a vehicle matching the above description, or been offered it for sale in suspicious circumstances, to contact us.”
A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/
You can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/
Detective Sergeant Stewart continued: “If you are a keyless car owner, we would remind you of the following advice to help prevent you becoming a victim of theft.
“When at home, please keep your car key (and spare key) away from the car, doors and windows.
“Put your keys in a signal-blocking pouch, such as a Faraday Bag.
“Turn off wireless signals on your fob when it's not being used.
“Use a steering wheel lock or car alarm.
“Park in your garage overnight. If you don’t have a garage park as close to your home as possible.”
For more information, visit the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s website here: https://www.psni.police.uk/advice_information/vehicle-purchase-and-protection2/preventing-keyless-car-theft/