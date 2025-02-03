Police say the actions of an 18-year-old driver caught speeding at 114mph with three young passengers in the vehicle could have had devastating consequences.

Officers highlighted the weekend incident on social media to warn against the dangers of driving at speed.

"114mph. Not on a dual carriageway. Not on a motorway. This happened this evening on a single carriageway. A road heading towards Moira,” they posted on Sunday.

"It’s just possible that we may have saved the lives of the 18-year-old driver and three young passengers by stopping them in their tracks.

Police stopped an 18-year-old driving at 114mph while carrying three young passengers. Picture: PSNI

"We’ve been to enough serious collisions where an excess of speed and lack of experience have combined to cause a devastating impact on the families and friends left behind.

"Obviously the driver will soon be in front of the magistrate. No apologies but repeating ourselves here, but speed kills.”

There was widespread support for the police from members of the public reading the post.

One woman said: “Those young people do not realise how lucky they were to be stopped what they were given this evening was the privilege to keep on breathing and enjoy life it's a second chance unfortunately not everyone gets.”

Another added: “Thank you NI Road Policing and Safety, the driver won’t be happy today, but their parents and their friends parents will be forever grateful that you saved them suffering the pain of so many other families. There is no excuse for this speed.”

Another person suggested: “Maybe as well as enforcement we should have have cheap track days across the province where they can go at the weekends to blow off steam in a controlled environment.”