PSNI stop Porsche spotted speeding at 89mph on the A1 and arrest passenger for entering UK illegally
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Police revealed that the Porsche was spotted by Road Policing Interceptors near Sprucefield travelling northbound on the A1 dual carriageway – a notorious road which scores of people have tragically died.
-
-
A PSNI spokesperson said today: “Yesterday Road Policing Interceptors from Sprucefield detected this Porsche travelling Northbound on the A1 Dual carriageway at 89 mph in a 60 mph zone, this is just shy of 50% above the maximum speed it was permitted to travel at.
"The driver was dealt with by means of an Endorsable Fixed Penalty Notice, 1 mph faster and it would have been a Court appearance!!!
"The passenger of the vehicle was arrested for unlawfully entering the UK and will be dealt with by Immigration officers.
"Moral of the story is don't speed if your passengers are here illegally.”