Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police have appealed for information after an arson attack in Craigavon, Co Armagh.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is understood the attack was at business premises and a shipping container and digger were damaged during the incident which happened on Friday evening.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are appealing for any information or witnesses in relation to a deliberate arson in the area of Drumbeg, Craigavon, on the evening of Friday 25th April 2025.”

It is not believed anyone was hurt during the attack.

PSNI investigating an arson incident in Drumbeg, Craigavon, Co Armagh. Photo courtesy of Google.

"If you believe you have any information that could assist Police, please contact 101 and quote crime reference number: 1810 of 25/04/25.

"Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously by contacting Crimestoppers on: 0800 555 111.”