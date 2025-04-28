Shipping container and digger damaged in arson attack in Craigavon, Co Armagh, says PSNI

By Carmel Robinson
Published 28th Apr 2025, 12:52 BST
Police have appealed for information after an arson attack in Craigavon, Co Armagh.

It is understood the attack was at business premises and a shipping container and digger were damaged during the incident which happened on Friday evening.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are appealing for any information or witnesses in relation to a deliberate arson in the area of Drumbeg, Craigavon, on the evening of Friday 25th April 2025.”

It is not believed anyone was hurt during the attack.

PSNI investigating an arson incident in Drumbeg, Craigavon, Co Armagh. Photo courtesy of Google.

"If you believe you have any information that could assist Police, please contact 101 and quote crime reference number: 1810 of 25/04/25.

"Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously by contacting Crimestoppers on: 0800 555 111.”

