Shipping container and digger damaged in arson attack in Craigavon, Co Armagh, says PSNI
Police have appealed for information after an arson attack in Craigavon, Co Armagh.
It is understood the attack was at business premises and a shipping container and digger were damaged during the incident which happened on Friday evening.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are appealing for any information or witnesses in relation to a deliberate arson in the area of Drumbeg, Craigavon, on the evening of Friday 25th April 2025.”
It is not believed anyone was hurt during the attack.