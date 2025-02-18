A self-employed plumber, whose insurance didn’t cover using his van for work, has received a court fine.

Eoghan Quinn, aged 22, from Ballynian Lane, Swatragh, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with using a vehicle without insurance.

The court heard that on October 16 last year at 2.48pm, police had reason to stop a Volkswagen Caddy van on the west-bound carriageway of the M1 near Portadown.

The defendant was unable to provide proof of insurance at the roadside and was told to produce it within seven days. He did provide insurance, however the policy related to a different registration number. It also stated that it only covered social, domestic, pleasure and moving to and from his current place of work.

"In speaking to the defendant at the roadside he stated he was using the van in connection with his business as a plumber,” said the prosecutor, adding the defendant didn’t have a record.

Quinn’s solicitor said his client had a valid insurance policy but it didn’t cover him for his work as a self-employed plumber.

“He was very open and honest with the police,” he said.

“Both him and his mother are disappointed they missed this as they thought they had taken out an appropriate policy but that was clearly not the case,” he said, asking the district judge to deal with the matter leniently and pointing out that Quinn already has three live penalty points.

District Judge Laura Levers fined Quinn £250 plus the £15 offender levy and imposed six penalty points.