PSNI thank Coalisland community for their patience during ongoing house searches following shooting

The PSNI have thanked the Coalisland community for their patience over the last couple of days while house searches were carried out in the area.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It follows a shooting incident in the town last week in which a man was injured.

Police say they conducted a number of searches and uncovered a number of suspected firearms and imitation firearms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Inspector Ryan said: "On Wednesday 30th October, a man aged in his 40s had attended hospital with a suspected gunshot wound to his arm. Yesterday, Tuesday 5th November, we arrested a 34-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman and they both remain in police custody at this time.

Firearms recovered by police during searches in Coalisland. Credit: PSNI

"Detectives have been carrying out numerous searches in the area yesterday and today, and located a number suspected firearms. They have been seized and will be sent for further testing.

"We would like to thank the community for their patience over the last couple of days.

"The PSNI have thanked the Coalisland community for their patience over the last couple of days while house searches were carried out in the area.”

Police enquiries are ongoing and they would continue to appeal for anyone with information in relation to this incident to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 1369 of 30/10/24.