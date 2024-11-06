PSNI thank Coalisland community for their patience during ongoing house searches following shooting

By Stanley Campbell
Published 6th Nov 2024, 14:25 BST
Updated 6th Nov 2024, 14:27 BST
The PSNI have thanked the Coalisland community for their patience over the last couple of days while house searches were carried out in the area.

It follows a shooting incident in the town last week in which a man was injured.

Most Popular

Police say they conducted a number of searches and uncovered a number of suspected firearms and imitation firearms.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Detective Inspector Ryan said: "On Wednesday 30th October, a man aged in his 40s had attended hospital with a suspected gunshot wound to his arm. Yesterday, Tuesday 5th November, we arrested a 34-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman and they both remain in police custody at this time.

Firearms recovered by police during searches in Coalisland. Credit: PSNIplaceholder image
Firearms recovered by police during searches in Coalisland. Credit: PSNI
placeholder image
Read More
Man and woman arrested at Coalisland in connection with shooting incident

"Detectives have been carrying out numerous searches in the area yesterday and today, and located a number suspected firearms. They have been seized and will be sent for further testing.

"We would like to thank the community for their patience over the last couple of days.

"The PSNI have thanked the Coalisland community for their patience over the last couple of days while house searches were carried out in the area.”

Police enquiries are ongoing and they would continue to appeal for anyone with information in relation to this incident to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 1369 of 30/10/24.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice