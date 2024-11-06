PSNI thank Coalisland community for their patience during ongoing house searches following shooting
It follows a shooting incident in the town last week in which a man was injured.
Police say they conducted a number of searches and uncovered a number of suspected firearms and imitation firearms.
Detective Inspector Ryan said: "On Wednesday 30th October, a man aged in his 40s had attended hospital with a suspected gunshot wound to his arm. Yesterday, Tuesday 5th November, we arrested a 34-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman and they both remain in police custody at this time.
"Detectives have been carrying out numerous searches in the area yesterday and today, and located a number suspected firearms. They have been seized and will be sent for further testing.
"We would like to thank the community for their patience over the last couple of days.
"The PSNI have thanked the Coalisland community for their patience over the last couple of days while house searches were carried out in the area.”
Police enquiries are ongoing and they would continue to appeal for anyone with information in relation to this incident to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 1369 of 30/10/24.