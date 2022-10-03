Inspector Gary McCullough said: "We received a report shortly before 8.30pm last night, Thursday 29th September, that a laser had been shone at an aircraft while it was flying over the Lurgan area.

"Thankfully, on this occasion, no one was injured as a result of this extremely dangerous and reckless behaviour. Enquiries are ongoing in relation to this matter.

"There have been several similar reports of this nature in recent weeks in this area. We want to remind people that not only is it an offence under the Air Navigation Order to endanger aircraft but it is highly irresponsible and dangerous.

"Lasers can cause temporary blindness and where pilots are concerned, this could result in a catastrophe and possibly lead to loss of life,” said Inspector McCullough.

“Be mindful of the impact of such actions, and be prepared to face the consequences.”

Inspector McCullough continued: "We are appealing for information in relation to this incident. If you can help identify whoever was responsible, or have any relevant information, please contact the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference 1810 29/09/22.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”