The PSNI said officers investigating the report of thefts in Antrim, Cookstown and Portadown area last week charged three men.

The men, aged 25, 28 and 38 have been charged with theft and are due to appear before Enniskillen Magistrates’ Court on Monday, October 3rd.

It is understood the charges related to reports of thefts from commercial premises in the Antrim, Cookstown and Portadown areas on Thursday September 17.

On Friday afternoon, ANPR Interceptor officers observed a vehicle matching a description linked to the reported incidents and stopped it on the M1 eastbound near the Lurgan junction.

The vehicle was searched and a number of suspected stolen goods were removed from the vehicle.