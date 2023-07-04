It is understood that people have approached members of the public asking for money on behalf of a local charity over the past two weekends and the PSNI has urged people to be vigilant.
-
-
A spokesperson for the PSNI said: “Police would advise the public to be vigilant after it was claimed that bogus charity collectors have been targeting members of the public across the district in the past two weekends claiming to be representing a local charity.
Advertisement
Advertisement
"It was reported a male claiming to be from a local charity has approached members of the public and asked for money. Incidents of this nature have been reported to police to have occurred in Downpatrick, Newcastle, Lurgan, Omagh and Bangor.
"If you are unsure of the authenticity of collectors don’t be afraid to ask them for identification, genuine collectors will not be offended. If you are not entirely satisfied they are who they are claiming to be, call 101 and you will be given the option of going through to the Quick Check facility. Your call will be answered by a trained police call handler who will take the details of the company which the caller claims to be working for. If they are not genuine or the operator thinks there is anything suspicious, they will contact police immediately. Information can also be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”