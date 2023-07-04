-

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: “Police would advise the public to be vigilant after it was claimed that bogus charity collectors have been targeting members of the public across the district in the past two weekends claiming to be representing a local charity.

"If you are unsure of the authenticity of collectors don’t be afraid to ask them for identification, genuine collectors will not be offended. If you are not entirely satisfied they are who they are claiming to be, call 101 and you will be given the option of going through to the Quick Check facility. Your call will be answered by a trained police call handler who will take the details of the company which the caller claims to be working for. If they are not genuine or the operator thinks there is anything suspicious, they will contact police immediately. Information can also be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”