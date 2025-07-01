People use a parking payment machine in a car park. Picture: Matt Cardy / Getty Images.

Police are warning drivers to be cautious when paying for parking via QR codes, following a rise in scam incidents targeting car park users across Northern Ireland.

They say scammers are placing fake QR code stickers over legitimate ones on parking meters and signage, and these fraudulent codes direct users to malicious websites designed to steal personal and financial information.

In recent weeks, police have received reports regarding unsuspecting motorists entering credit card details into fake parking portals, resulting in unauthorised transactions, and it’s important that the public are aware of these scams and what they can do to avoid being a victim.

The PSNI has provided key tips to avoid QR code scams:

Inspect the QR code carefully. Look for signs of tampering, such as stickers placed over original signage. If you’re not sure, enter the website address manually and avoid scanning the code.

Use official parking apps or websites instead of third-party links accessed via QR codes. If not sure, look for alternative ways to carry out the task. If it's a car park, there should be information about other ways to pay.

Check the website URL – look for secure addresses (https://) and domain names that match the official parking provider.

Report suspicious activity to police or via the parking provider immediately.

The PSNI says it is continuing to work closely with local councils and private car park operators to identify and remove fraudulent QR codes and enhance security measures.

"If you believe you’ve been scammed, contact your bank immediately and report the incident to police at www.psni.police.uk/report . You can also report to Action Fraud on www.actionfraud.police.uk or by calling police on 101,” police spokesperson said.

Further information on scams is available at https://www.psni.police.uk/safety-and-support/keeping-safe/scams-and-fraud