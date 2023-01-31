Police have welcomed a nine year jail sentence for Lurgan man who blew off half his own hands after planting bomb in the Enniskeen area of Craigavon three years ago.

Ryan Treanor, aged 26, from Victoria Gardens in Lurgan, was sentenced at Craigavon Crown Court today, Tuesday 31st January.

Scene of an explosion in Enniskeen, Craigavon on December 1, 2020.

Treanor was sentenced to nine years in total; four years and six months imprisonment and four years and six months on license after pleading guilty to causing an explosion likely to endanger life or cause serious injury, possessing explosives with intent to endanger life or cause serious injury and possession of a Class C controlled drug.

On December 1, 2020 residents in the Enniskeen area heard a loud explosion at around 9.30pm that evening. The resident of the property targeted was at home with her grandchildren. The property had been targeted a number of times prior to this incident.

Army Technical Officers were called to the scene and forensic scientists carried out extensive investigations.

Detective Sergeant Best said: “Today’s sentencing is the result of a complex investigation by officers from the Police Service's Criminal Investigation Department into an explosion in Craigavon on 1st December 2020.

"It should send a clear message to those involved in violence - we will vigorously pursue those responsible to bring them before the courts to face the consequences of their actions.