A Merseyside firefighter, who was born and reared in Portadown, is to run the Manchester Marathon in memory of his late father Stephen McCann.

Stephen McCann Jnr (35) a firefighter is currently living in Newton-le-willow with his wife Emma and three children Tyler, Clara and Rory.

-

Advertisement

Advertisement

The last family picture of the McCann family with their father Stephen taken in March 2022.

-

He is running in the Manchester Marathon in April to raise funds for the British Heart Foundation in memory of his Dad.

Stephen’s dad was born and raised in Killicomaine, Portadown where he lived with his wife Clara (Jean) and four children.

Sadly Stephen died on April 20th 2022 at the young age of 61.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Stephen McCann from Portadown, Co Armagh with his son, also called Stephen McCann who is a firefighter in Merseyside and is running the Manchester Marathon in memory of his father who died last April.

His daughter Corinne explained: “Dad had his first heart attack whilst cycling to work at the age of 32. He went on to have two further heart attacks when he then had stents inserted and was fitted with an I.C.D to help with abnormal heart rhythms.

"Dad’s health deteriorated significantly in late 2020 when his I.C.D delivered 22 shocks in one evening. He needed an operation called ablation (delayed due to Covid and ill health) which was then performed at Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast. On the operating table he suffered a further heart attack and stroke. The healthcare team were unfortunately unable to save him and he passed away."

Corinne’s brother Stephen ran the London Marathon in 2021. She said: “That was the last time he heard Dad tell him he was proud of him. Dad is buried with the medal from that marathon. Stephen said he wouldn't fundraise for a marathon again as it is added pressure but felt he owed it to the British Heart Foundation as without their research we would have lost Dad at least 10 years prior.

"Loosing our Dad was such a devastating blow to our family. He was our glue, our rock and not only did he live for us but all his grandchildren especially. 2022 started out very rough for our family but we had a beacon of light when just two weeks after dad died I found out, to our total surprise, I was seven weeks pregnant! Bittersweet as we knew Dad would have been buzzing for his 9th grand child. My son Bodhi was born late in December 2022.

Merseyside firefighter Stephen McCann training for the Manchester Marathon which is doing to raise funds for the British Heart Foundation in memory of his father also called Stephen McCann.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Stephen is working extremely hard, juggling shifts as a firefighter, husband and father as well as fitting in the time for intensive marathon training. He has had a few setbacks due to a knee injury but he is determined to beat his personal best of 3hrs 59 minutes and do our dad proud once more.

"Many many people knew and were fond of our Dad and we hope this helps to raise awareness of heart disease and vital funds needed for the British Heart Foundation to continue and further their research.

"Back home (here in Portadown) he has all his family and friends rooting for him and we know he will give this marathon 110%. We are extremely proud of Stephen and Dad would of been too. This fundraiser is so important to us all so if anyone can donate just a little it can make a huge difference and give other families extra precious years with their loved ones.”

If you would like to donate, please click here

Portadown native Stephen McCann sadly passed away last year due to heart problems. His son Stephen, a Merseyside firefighter, is running the Manchester Marathon to raise funds for the British Heart Foundation.