PSNI were flagged down in Craigavon to help teenager spotted standing on a 6ft wall 'screaming and shouting', court hears

By Craigavon Court Reporter
Published 29th Sep 2025, 06:00 BST
A teenager, who was spotted standing on a 6ft wall ‘screaming and shouting’ at people and passing cars, has his sentencing deferred.

Michael Whitla, aged 19, from Drumbeg, Craigavon, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with disorderly behaviour.

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.

-

While police were en route to an ongoing incident on July 10 this year, they were flagged down by a member of the public who alerted them to a ‘young male who was acting erratically’ at the junction of Old Portadown Road, Lurgan and Meadowbrook, Craigavon.

"On arrival police observed a young male who was known to them as Mr Whitla. He was highly irate, screaming and shouting at both members of the public and passing cars,” said the Prosecutor.

"Police made continuous efforts to calm him down. He was standing on a 6ft wall and screaming erratically and appeared under the influence,” she said.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan said he had heard enough.

Sentencing was deferred to December 12.

