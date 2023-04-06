PSNI's Cyber Crime squad carry out searches in Tandragee and Belfast for international operation involving FBI and NCA

An international operation involving the FBI and the National Crime Agency led to searches by PSNI's Cyber Crime squad in Tandragee and Belfast this week.

It is understood laptops and mobile phones were seized as part of the operation. Genesis Marketplace – an online arena selling credentials to criminals worldwide was also shut down. It sold victims’ personal data – information, such as IP addresses, that would help fraudsters to log into bank or shopping accounts.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Cyber Crime Centre have commenced an investigation, and carried out searches, in line with an international operation.

"The operation, involving the National Crime Agency (NCA) and FBI, has taken down Genesis Marketplace – an online marketplace selling credentials to criminals worldwide.

"As part of the investigation, the NCA has teamed up with police forces across the UK.”

Detective Inspector McCracken of the PSNI said: “Detectives from our Cyber Crime Centre, in support of the international operation, carried out searches in Tandragee earlier this week, and searches in west Belfast this morning, 6 April.

“A number of items, namely laptops and mobile phones, have been seized for further examination.”

He continued: “Genesis Marketplace was a service for criminals seeking to defraud victims. Essentially, it sold victims’ personal data – information, such as IP addresses, that would help fraudsters to log into bank or shopping accounts.

“Our enquiries are continuing, and I would ask anyone with concerns, or who feel they may have been targeted, to contact officers on 101. Alternatively, please report to Action Fraud and quote ‘Genesis’.”