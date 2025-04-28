Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Police Service of Northern Ireland is working with the British Horse Society under the banner of Operation Gallop to raise awareness among road users of how to use our roads safely as both horse riders and motorists.

The campaign places an emphasis on road safety where everyone has their role to play, whether that be horse riders or motorists.

Superintendent Joanne Gibson said: “Understanding what to do when you meet a horse on the road is crucial. Speeding cars, engines being revved, loud music or horns being blasted, any of these can easily startle horses who sense danger and want to get away.

"Even for experienced riders and well trained horses, it can be a really difficult situation to control as horses are large powerful animals and their instinct, if they have cause for alarm, is to move away quickly. Worse still, if a collision occurs it can have devastating consequences. That’s why is so important to know what to do, and to be aware of the safe distance and speed required when passing a horse on the road.

(Left to right) Superintendent Joanne Gibson, Operation Gallop lead; Mark Robinson on Monty, Susan Spratt (BHS) and Head of Road Policing Chief Inspector Celeste Simpson. Photo courtesy of Parkway Photography

"Recently, we have also had incidents with horses that have strayed onto the road. I cannot stress enough the importance of ensuring fields and enclosures are secure, and checked regularly to guard against this happening. We know the consequences have the potential to be devastating for both horses and motorists alike.”

'Sharing the roads'

Craig Hills from County Down has been riding horses for close to 30 years. "Even when riding and having full hi-viz on, people don't seem to slow down,” Craig said.

"A couple of months ago, I had an incident where a car sped past the horse, went through a puddle and splashed the horse. The horse fell over and I fell off and the driver sped off and left me lying on the road. Luckily, both me and the horse had minor injuries, but it shows horses can be scared by the simplest of things.

Craig urges drivers to approach with caution when they encounter a horse on the road and "take your time, give everyone space and care", adding: "Riders can make sure they can be seen, and also ride in suitable conditions - good daylight, when it's not foggy or icy, for example. As riders, we have to make sure drivers can see us and also drivers need to be vigilant and give everyone space and time.”

Meanwhile, Roseanna Andrew from Belfast has been involved with horses since childhood. She recalls a near miss when on the road in the Lisburn area while out for a hack with a friend and their horses. “We had our hi-vis vests on, plus my horse had a bright yellow bridle on so we were visible. We could hear a sports car coming,” she said. “Thankfully, we got pulled in as tight as we could and both had very sensible horses who didn't move, but the car came round the bend at such a high speed that they just missed us and the driver continued driving off harder past us. If we hadn't heard it in time, or if we had horses that were more easily scared, the likelihood would have been that there would of been a fatality that day, if not multiple.

“I don't want to use the roads anymore as I can see how we both nearly lost our lives that day. My horse Arnie, in all honesty, he had no idea he could have been killed. He's a super brave horse and didn't spook or bolt at the sound of the car; it was that that saved both of us from being hit because if he'd moved a foot, we would have been hit."

Roseanna has this message for drivers: “Please, just be patient, give horses space and time. There is little choice in NI for off-road places for horses to go, and like dogs, they need exercise. In a lot of cases, most people are left with nowhere else to go but the roads with their horses. It's important because it's not just us that will get killed, it's likely you, the driver too, as a half-tonne animal going through your windscreen isn't something you'll likely walk away from. It's just not worth the risk to save a few minutes on your journey.”

Advice

- If you encounter a horse on the road and you are driving, slow down, keep your distance and prepare to stop;

- Avoid any actions that may spook the horse, do not rev your engine or sound your horn;

- Watch out for signals from the rider and, when it is safe to do so, pass the rider slowly (no faster than 10mph) and give the horse a wide berth – at least a car’s width which is about two meters. Many riders are children so be patient and take extra care.

Chief Inspector Celeste Simpson of PSNI Road Policing added: “Everyone who uses the road has a responsibility to do so safely. Riders want to be clearly seen and should be wearing hi-visibility clothing. Our appeal is that everyone is considerate of every other road user.”

Susan Spratt, British Horse Society (BHS) Manager for NI & Republic of Ireland said: “Horse riders are vulnerable road users and, with few places available for them to ride off-road they, unfortunately, have to exercise horses on the roads, which can be challenging.

“Our statistics show that passing too close and too fast are the main causes of collisions on the roads. No one wants to injure a horse or rider, with devastating results for all parties. We appeal to all road users to please follow the guidelines, be patient and show empathy to horses and riders.

“Horse riders and owners please also ensure all field boundaries and gates are checked for security to ensure your horses cannot break out onto the road.”