Public urged to be wary of LG televisions being sold in suspicious circumstances
The appeal comes after police were informed of a burglary where 13 LG LED TVs were stolen.
Officers are appealing for information from the public as enquiries into the incident continue.
The burglary was reported to have taken place in the College Square East area of Belfast.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Sometime between 10pm on Wednesday, May 8 and 11pm on Saturday, May 11, it was reported that a total of 13 LG LED televisions were taken from a building and a nearby courtyard in the area."
Police are asking anyone who is offered to purchase an LG LED television in suspicious circumstances, or anyone with any information which could assist with the investigation, to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 1318 12/05/24.
A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/