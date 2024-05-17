Public urged to be wary of LG televisions being sold in suspicious circumstances

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

People in Northern Ireland are being urged to get in touch with the police if they are offered an LG LED television for sale in suspicious circumstances.

The appeal comes after police were informed of a burglary where 13 LG LED TVs were stolen.

Officers are appealing for information from the public as enquiries into the incident continue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The burglary was reported to have taken place in the College Square East area of Belfast.

Police are asking anyone who is offered to purchase an LG LED television in suspicious circumstances to get in touch. Picture: unsplash

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Sometime between 10pm on Wednesday, May 8 and 11pm on Saturday, May 11, it was reported that a total of 13 LG LED televisions were taken from a building and a nearby courtyard in the area."

Police are asking anyone who is offered to purchase an LG LED television in suspicious circumstances, or anyone with any information which could assist with the investigation, to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 1318 12/05/24.