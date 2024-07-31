Quantity of drugs, a significant amount of cash, and suspected firearms seized following searches in Dundonald and Belfast

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 31st Jul 2024, 11:55 BST
Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Criminal Investigations Department have arrested a man in his 50s following a proactive search of two houses.

A quantity of drugs, a significant amount of cash and suspected firearms were seized in these searches of two addresses in Belfast and Dundonald on Tuesday evening, July 30.

A man in his 50s arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class A drug with intent to supply, possession of a firearm in suspicious circumstances and other alleged offences has since been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

A man in his 50s has been arrested following searches in Belfast and Dundonald. Pic credit: ronstikA man in his 50s has been arrested following searches in Belfast and Dundonald. Pic credit: ronstik
Detective Sergeant Cargin said: “We are committed to tackling every aspect of drug misuse and continue to work hard every day to keep people safe.

“If you have information, or concerns, about the illegal use or supply of drugs please contact us on 101.

"IInformation can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”