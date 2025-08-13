A motorist who sped off from police and hit a speed of over 100mph before crashing at a farm lane has been banned from driving.

Matthew Gorman (24), with an address listed as Rockvew Park in Rasharkin, was also put on Probation for a year.

He admitted dangerous driving in an Audi A3; driving whilst banned; absence of insurance; failing to stop for police and possession of drugs on Saturday April 20 last year.

Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, was told police were on patrol at 8.15am and saw an Audi A3 in Randalstown. It showed as not having insurance.

Police saw the vehicle turn onto the Roguery Road near Toomebridge and head towards Moneyglass. They activated blue lights and siren but the defendant made off at "dangerously high speeds of up to 100mph in a 40-50mph zone" where other road users including cyclists were present.

The defendant turned onto the Portglenone Road at speeds of over 100mph before he "turned down a dead end before crashing down a farm lane".

The defendant and passenger made off on foot but were caught. The defendant was a banned driver.

Drugs were found in the lane near the vehicle and the defendant admitted they were his.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said he was "particularly concerned" by the details and viewed footage which came from the police vehicle. A defence barrister said the defendant had a "very relevant record".

Judge Broderick said it was a "bad case of dangerous driving" involving excessive speed on "narrow country roads".

He told the defendant the footage showed that for several minutes "the police were chasing you trying to bring your driving to a halt. It is a prolonged chase by police".

He said there was "every reason" why the defendant should be jailed but he said that "wouldn't address the underlying issues that gave rise to these offences".

The judge said "not without hesitation" he was not jailing the defendant. As part of the Probation he said the defendant should participate in addiction treatment.

After a two-year driving ban is up the defendant will have to re-sit a driving test to get back on the roads.