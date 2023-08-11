Register
Police in Newtownabbey arrested a 31-year-old man yesterday (Thursday) following two linked reports of criminal damage to a house in the Rathfern Way area within the last six months.
Published 11th Aug 2023, 17:07 BST

Commenting today (August 11), Chief Inspector Gray said: “The man was arrested for criminal damage and intimidation following a search of a property last night.

“The search was in connection with damage caused to a property on two separate occasions. One which occurred on February 17 and the most recent report being made to police on August 2. Both incidents are being treated as hate crimes.

“A number of items were seized as part of the search and the man has since been released on police bail to return at a later date for further questioning.

“Our enquiries are ongoing and we continue to appeal for information that can assist our investigation.“Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 1797 02/08/23. Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800555111.”