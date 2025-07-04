The PSNI is seeking to find a 32-year-old man who failed to return to prison after being granted compassionate leave.

Raymond Lee pleaded guilty in relation to conspiracy to commit fraud by false representation and money laundering offences relating to a series of ‘courier’ frauds in 2020 / 2021 and is awaiting sentencing.

He has since breached the conditions of his bail while on compassionate leave for a funeral on June 19, 2025 by failing to return to Maghaberry prison.

He is described as being approximately 5ft 11in tall, of slim build, with brown hair.

Police are appealing for information to assist in locating Raymond Lee, who is in breach of his compassionate bail release. Picture: released by PSNI

Police said that despite attempts to arrest Ray Lee, they have so far been unable to locate him.

"We are appealing to anyone who has seen him, or who knows of his whereabouts, not to approach him directly but to contact police on 101 quoting reference 918 of 19/06/25,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

Police have also appealed directly to Raymond Lee to hand himself in.

Information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.