Residents barricade themselves in bedroom during ‘terrifying’ attack by masked men

Terrified residents barricaded themselves into a bedroom during a “sectarian” attack by masked men in Belfast’s York Road area last night (Friday).
Published 2nd Sep 2023, 13:23 BST

Windows and a room were damaged in the incident which police are investigating as a hate crime.

Local Policing Inspector Adams said: “The residents of the property reported that they were awakened at around 11.25pm on Friday, 1st September, by windows in their property being smashed.

"A number of masked men then made their way into the property before attempting to gain entry to the bedroom. After kicking the door repeatedly they left the property. Damage was caused to the living room and front bedroom windows.

Police are appealing for information in relation to the incident. PacemakerPolice are appealing for information in relation to the incident. Pacemaker
“This was a terrifying incident for the residents, who had to barricade themselves in their bedroom for safety. They believe that they were targeted because of their religion and as such we are treating this burglary as a sectarian hate crime.

“If you have information regarding this incident, or witnessed anyone acting suspiciously in the area, please contact us on 101. The reference number to quote is 2051 of 01/09/23. Police would also be keen to obtain any dashcam footage recorded in the area at the time.”

A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form or via Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.