Police are appealing for information following a report of criminal damage to a property in Newtownabbey on November 5.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At approximately 5.50pm it was reported that windows had been smashed and damage caused to the front door and a car parked outside of the house in the Derry Hill area of Rathcoole.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “No one was injured, however, the residents were left badly shaken.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This is being treated as a racially motivated hate crime and police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed anyone suspicious in the area, or to anyone with CCTV, or other footage that could assist with enquiries to call 101, quoting 1264 05/11/24.

Derry Hill, Rathcoole. (Pic: Google).

"Alternatively, you can submit a report online using http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

"Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800555111 or via http://crimestoppers-uk.org/"

Condemning the incident in a joint statement, North Belfast DUP MLA Phillip Brett, party colleague Cllr Matthew Brady and UUP Cllr Robert Foster stated: “We as elected representatives for Rathcoole totally condemn the racist attack on a family who are and have been at the heart of our community for many years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We value this family and the countless others, who choose to make their lives and homes and work within our community and who add so much back into wider society.

"This attack is no way reflective or representative of the community in the area who stand united behind this family and are there to support them at this traumatic time.

"No family should ever have to live in fear, regardless of their religious beliefs or colour of their skin and anyone who thinks actions such as this are justified are totally misguided.”