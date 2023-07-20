Police in north Belfast are appealing for information after a security alert in the Glencairn Street area led to widespread disruption last night (Wednesday).

A report was received shortly before 11.30pm that a suspicious object had been left on the window sill of a house in the area. Officers attended the scene and closed Glencairn Street and several nearby streets. A number of residents were also evacuated from their homes.

Ammunition technical officers (ATO) were called to examine the object which was later declared an elaborate hoax. The object was taken from the scene and will be forensically examined.

All roads were re-opened and residents permitted back to their homes at around 4am.

Anyone with information which could assist with the investigation is asked to contact police on the non-emergency number 101. Photo by: Pacemaker

Inspector David McBride said: “We would like to thank all those affected by this incident for their patience and understanding as our officers worked to ensure their safety. This was a totally irresponsible act which brought widespread disruption to the area.

"An investigation into the incident is underway and I would appeal to anyone with any information which could assist with our investigation to contact officers at Tennent Street, on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 2066 19/07/23.