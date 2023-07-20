A report was received shortly before 11.30pm that a suspicious object had been left on the window sill of a house in the area. Officers attended the scene and closed Glencairn Street and several nearby streets. A number of residents were also evacuated from their homes.
Ammunition technical officers (ATO) were called to examine the object which was later declared an elaborate hoax. The object was taken from the scene and will be forensically examined.
Advertisement
Advertisement
All roads were re-opened and residents permitted back to their homes at around 4am.
Inspector David McBride said: “We would like to thank all those affected by this incident for their patience and understanding as our officers worked to ensure their safety. This was a totally irresponsible act which brought widespread disruption to the area.
"An investigation into the incident is underway and I would appeal to anyone with any information which could assist with our investigation to contact officers at Tennent Street, on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 2066 19/07/23.
"A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/."