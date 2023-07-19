Almost 85,000 full vehicle tests were conducted last month in Northern Ireland by the Driver and Vehicle Agency (DVA), according to latest figures just released.

The DVA Statistics Branch of the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) findings show the agency conducted 84,589 full vehicle tests, 46% (26,482) above the five-year June average (58,107).

Private cars accounted for 81% (68,542) of all full vehicle tests conducted in June when the DVA also received 89,339 applications for a full vehicle test.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In May, the DVA conducted 82,158 full vehicle tests, 38% (22,773) above the five-year average for the month (59,385).

General view of Mallusk Driver and Vehicle Agency testing centre. Picture by: Jonathan Porter/PressEye

There are 15 test centres across Northern Ireland. DVA figures for full vehicle tests per centre during June – with the previous month in brackets - were as follows:

Armagh, 3,750 (4,002);

Ballymena, 5,229 (4,453);

Belfast (7,597);

Coleraine, 5,568 (5,401);

Cookstown, 5,658 (5,864);

Craigavon, 5,879 (5,476);

Downpatrick, 3,273 (3,685);

Enniskillen, 3,851 (3,608);

Larne, 3,818 (3,584);

Lisburn, 6,124 (6,138);

Mallusk, 6,585 (5,368);

Londonderry, 7,174 (7,239);

Newry, 5,408 (5,626);

Newtownards, 11,228 (10,926);

Omagh, 3,174 (3,174).

Meanwhile, the agency conducted 5,738 driving tests in June. This figure is 27% (1,202) higher than the five-year June average (4,536).

Private cars accounted for 81% (4,650) of all driving tests conducted last month.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In June 2023, the DVA received 6,114 applications for a driving test. It also conducted 7,428 theory tests, 24% higher than the five-year June average (5,992).

Read More New £12m MOT centre approved for Mallusk