The DVA Statistics Branch of the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) findings show the agency conducted 84,589 full vehicle tests, 46% (26,482) above the five-year June average (58,107).
Private cars accounted for 81% (68,542) of all full vehicle tests conducted in June when the DVA also received 89,339 applications for a full vehicle test.
Advertisement
Advertisement
In May, the DVA conducted 82,158 full vehicle tests, 38% (22,773) above the five-year average for the month (59,385).
There are 15 test centres across Northern Ireland. DVA figures for full vehicle tests per centre during June – with the previous month in brackets - were as follows:
- Armagh, 3,750 (4,002);
- Ballymena, 5,229 (4,453);
- Belfast (7,597);
- Coleraine, 5,568 (5,401);
- Cookstown, 5,658 (5,864);
- Craigavon, 5,879 (5,476);
- Downpatrick, 3,273 (3,685);
- Enniskillen, 3,851 (3,608);
- Larne, 3,818 (3,584);
- Lisburn, 6,124 (6,138);
- Mallusk, 6,585 (5,368);
- Londonderry, 7,174 (7,239);
- Newry, 5,408 (5,626);
- Newtownards, 11,228 (10,926);
- Omagh, 3,174 (3,174).
Meanwhile, the agency conducted 5,738 driving tests in June. This figure is 27% (1,202) higher than the five-year June average (4,536).
Private cars accounted for 81% (4,650) of all driving tests conducted last month.
Advertisement
Advertisement
In June 2023, the DVA received 6,114 applications for a driving test. It also conducted 7,428 theory tests, 24% higher than the five-year June average (5,992).
Read More New £12m MOT centre approved for Mallusk
Private cars accounted for 86% (6,409) of all theory tests conducted. The DVA received 9,069 applications for a theory test during June.