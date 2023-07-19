Four little kittens, plus the mum cat have been rescued on a busy road in Lisburn on Monday night.

The tiny little kittens were at the side of Bog Road when Lynsey Jones, of Rescue Cats NI, was passing by and thankfully spotted them and took quick action.

"I spotted the little ones on the side of the road, just as you turn onto the Bog Road from the Lurganure Road, after having a meal for my stepdad’s birthday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Traps were set late on Monday night. I caught four little kittens, three in one trap and one in another. The wee pets were freezing and starving.”

The four little kittens were rescued on the Bog Road in Lisburn. Photograph by Rescue Cats NI

Caring Lynsey also took the time to ensure the mummy cat was rescued too, keeping the family together and was up until 4am with one tiny kitten to make sure she survived the night.

Lynsey is going back to the road today (Wednesday, 19 July) in an attempt to rescue the father cat.

“They are absolutely petrified, but they’re safe,” Lynsey explains of the rescued cats.

The mummy cat is receiving care and attention alongside her four tiny kittens at Rescue Cats NI. Photograph by Rescue Cats NI

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I couldn’t sleep thinking about them darting back and forward across that road on Monday night. My heart was in my mouth every time a car approached.”

Lynsey adds that on the Bog Road alone, there remain approximately 12 more feral cats she needs to trap and get neutered.

"We also have a heated portacabin with sofa and other comforts for the oldies and permanent cats requiring special diets, which is called Harry’s Haven.”

Lynsey adds: “I’d say we have close to 80 cats here in total. Around 20 are permanent residents, ferals, oldies, couple with health issues. I also have seven cats and three dogs. It’s like a zoo. We are totally overwhelmed but I can’t say no to any cat in need.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We are the only rescue in Northern Ireland that rescues, rehabilitates and rehomes cats in addition to proving homes to old or sick cats that can’t be rehomed. We give them a home, love and veterinary treatment.

“Your help is vital to the survival of the rescue.”

The name of the fundraising page is in honour of Glen, a cat that came to Rescue Cats NI in January with an horrific facial wound.

"He had many surgeries and intensive care to try and get this wound to heal,” Lynsey explains.

"A couple of weeks ago we left him in to have a dental as he seemed a lot stronger. Sadly, his mouth was full of ulcers and he had a tumour in his throat. He had to be put to sleep. When Glen arrived he was totally feral but eventually started to trust us and accepted little pets.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Then we were able to let him outside and he never went far away. Myself and the volunteers adored him and he was here to stay.

“A couple of days before Glen arrived I went to rescue a cat in Bellaghy. He had a huge whack of skin missing across his back. Similar injuries I’ve seen have been from boiling water being poured over the cat. Again, it took a few surgeries but he healed and got a new home. His name is Robin.”